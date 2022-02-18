BBC News

Nonsuch House in Wiltshire severely damaged by fire

Firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a stately home in Wiltshire.

Crews were called to Westbrook, near the village of Bromham, at about 19:00 GMT on Thursday after smoke was seen billowing from the Grade II-listed building.

The blaze was brought under control by Friday lunchtime after 75 firefighters were on site at the peak of the blaze.

The ten-bedroom property, known as Nonsuch House, sold last year for an estimated £3.5 million.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the blaze. A nearby road that was closed has now re-opened.

The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the conditions were difficult.

Group Manager, Wayne Jones, said: "The fire was quite ferocious at its height and obviously takes a lot of resources in a building this size to bring it back under control.

"The scaffolding team are on site as well. Due to the high winds they are just doing a final check to make sure everything is structurally sound."

