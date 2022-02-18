Storm Eunice: Driver seriously injured after tree falls on car
Three people have been taken to hospital after a tree fell onto their car during Storm Eunice.
Emergency services were called to Farleigh Wick in Wiltshire at about 12:20 GMT, with firefighters releasing the three occupants by 13:40 GMT.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol and is believed to be in a serious condition.
One passenger was also taken to Southmead and the third person was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary.
Fire crews from Bradford-on-Avon, Trowbridge and Bath attended, along with a heavy rescue unit from Trowbridge.
A road closure is expected to remain in place for several hours and Wiltshire Police have asked people to avoid the area.
