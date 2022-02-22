'Predator' David Nye arranged to sexually abuse girl
- Published
A man has been jailed after travelling to Wiltshire with the intention of sexually abusing a girl.
David Nye, 56, pleaded guilty at Swindon Crown Court in November to attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence.
Nye, of Stoney Stile Way, Wells, Somerset, was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.
Det Con Jason Walsh, from Wiltshire Police, said messages exchanged by Nye were "highly disturbing and alarming".
Nye has also been placed on the sex offenders register.
He was arrested following a joint investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) and Wiltshire Police.
'Risk to children'
Between 1 July and 29 July he communicated online with someone he believed to be the mother of a young girl.
In reality it was a police officer and no children were ever in danger.
During their conversations, he discussed his sexual interest in children, before arranging to meet the woman's child with the intention of abusing her.
Nye travelled to the meeting location on 29 July and was arrested by police and taken to Melksham Police Station.
Det Con Walsh said: "We were left beyond doubt that Nye posed a serious and dangerous risk to children and used the internet to find victims."
'Protect themselves'
He explained that it was his "duty to protect children and young people from the risk that predators like Nye pose".
"We hope this sentence acts as a deterrent and highlights how serious this offence is."
Det Insp David Wells, from the SW ROCU, said had Nye met a young girl as he intended to she "would have been subjected to horrific abuse".
"This is vital work, identifying offenders who use the internet to directly groom children, share indecent images of children, and, as in this case, attempt to arrange access to children to abuse.
"Law enforcement agencies are across the internet determined to ensure they don't succeed.
"It is vital parents and children themselves take steps to protect against the threat."
