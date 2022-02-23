Ellie Gould: Girl's 125 mile canoe race in memory of murdered friend
- Published
A 16-year-old girl is training for a gruelling 125 mile canoe challenge in memory of her murdered friend.
Ellie Gould, 17, from Calne, Wiltshire, was killed by her ex-boyfriend in a frenzied attack in 2019.
Scout is taking on the Devizes to Westminster International Canoe Race in Ellie's honour in aid of charity Women's Aid.
She said: "I think she'd be incredibly proud and I definitely think she would do the same thing.
"She would be very happy to know that I was doing this for her and to raise awareness about it [the charity]."
Ellie, a Year 12 pupil at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, was stabbed by Thomas Griffiths attacked after she ended their relationship.
He was jailed for a minimum of 12 and a half years for her murder.
Scout said: "She was like a older sister to me, we were very close and I am very glad that we got to spend so much time together."
Wiltshire to Westminster
The four-day race is held every Easter over a course of 125 miles (201 km) and is considered to be one of the world's toughest endurance challenges.
The first 52 miles of the race, which begins in Devizes in Wiltshire, are along the Kennet and Avon Canal and the next 55 miles are on the River Thames.
Canoeists pass through 77 locks and the race ends at Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in central London.
