Salisbury town centre assault victim dies in hospital
- Published
A man who was injured in a late-night assault in a town centre has died in hospital.
Wiltshire Police said Freddie Fontete-Jones, 23, from Salisbury, died "with his family by his side".
He was injured during the assault on New Canal in the centre of Salisbury at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
Connor Pool, 24, of East Gomeldon Road, Gomeldon, has appeared in court to face a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He appeared at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to next appear at Winchester Crown Court on 25 March.