Covid: Medics concerned at vulnerable child low vaccine rate
- Published
Doctors have expressed concern over the low number of 5 to 11-year-olds, classed as vulnerable or living with a vulnerable person, getting vaccinated.
The Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) serving Wiltshire, Swindon and Bath said only 4.7%, or 250 out of 5,300 eligible children, have been vaccinated after being sent an invitation.
Mum Sally said she had "no doubts" over her vulnerable son being vaccinated.
From April, all children aged 5-11 in England will be offered vaccinations.
Sally, who is also a doctor, said she had no concerns over her son Sam, who has Down's syndrome, receiving the Covid-19 vaccine because "our country doesn't spend money on stuff that doesn't work so I've got a lot of faith".
"It was offered to us, the NHS is paying and the NHS has spent two years checking it's OK and it's the right thing to do so I didn't really give it much thought. I trusted the process," she added.
She said in her professional and personal experience the risk to vulnerable children had made their parents "desperate for their vaccines" but said others may not be as worried about their children.
"It can be hard to just make the time and motivate yourself to go and get them when it's already very busy", she added.
However, she said for her it is "very important", adding: "If it protects our vulnerable friends, elderly relatives, friends who are on chemotherapy... just a little bit then it's well worth it."
Vaccine for children
- On 22 December 2021, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children aged 5-11
- Five to 11-year-olds will be offered two 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer vaccine eight weeks apart
- The dose is a third of the amount used for adult vaccinations
- The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said it was estimated that more than 85% of children aged 5-11 had prior SARS-CoV-2 infection by January 2022 with over half due to the Omicron variety
Fiona Hyett, director of operations at Salisbury City Hall, said: "We realise that some parents may be hesitant or have concerns about bringing their children for the Covid-19 vaccination.
"However, we want to assure them that the vaccine is safe and our team is very skilled in administering the jabs to children, as well as any other person who may be nervous."
Ms Hyatt added: "We encourage all parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated to help keep their family, friends and the community safe."
Senior clinical lead Anne Williams of Bath Racecourse vaccination centre said they have worked hard to ensure the environment is calm and relaxed and children are not rushed.
Ms Williams said: "We keep [certain times] just for children, we don't have adults at the same time and they can take their time and we have places for them to play and when they're ready they can have their vaccine."
She added, that the most important thing is for people to come: "Please don't hesitate, please come up, have your child vaccinated and keep them safe."
Simple
Dan's daughter was born with a heart condition. He said although it was fixed she is still classed as vulnerable.
He described the decision on whether 11-year-old Bee should get the vaccine as "simple".
He said for other parents it's up to them and they should look into it if they are worried: "We did a bit of reading to check if there would be any problems, and on balance it seems by far the thing to do," he added.
Another mum Milly, said the vaccination was her son Caleb's first jab.
She explained the pandemic had been tough for her family as her son has cerebral palsy and she and her husband were both health workers.
She said after having to keep Caleb at home a lot they had "no hesitation" in getting him vaccinated.
"At least he can go to school and be able to participate in activities knowing he has one injection and that will protect him so we're looking forward to the second one", she added.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously explained that "children without underlying health conditions are at low risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and the priority remains for the NHS to offer vaccines and boosters to adults and vulnerable young people."
