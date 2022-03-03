Fleming Way: Plans for Swindon town centre area revealed
By Chloe Harcombe
BBC West
- Published
Plans for the £33m regeneration of Fleming Way have been revealed by Swindon Borough Council.
There will be accommodation for bus services, as well as more public open space and a greener environmental area to increase biodiversity in the area.
Regeneration plans should help Swindon town centre "bounce back strongly from the shift to online retail and the pandemic", the council said.
The authority hopes the project will "bring in new investment".
The area has been described as "dated" and "not fit for purpose".
The scheme aims to improve the connection between the town centre and railway station, developing a site to build more homes and offices, as well as introducing more green spaces.
Councillor Gary Sumner, cabinet member for infrastructure, transport and planning, said: "This scheme is so important for the area because it will help unlock wider regeneration.
"In recent times, the low land values have made it less attractive to investors and developers, so we are using government funding to improve the local area and make it a place where they want to invest."
Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership (SWLEP) contributed £3m to design the scheme together. The council's cabinet also approved a £5m contribution in capital funding for the project.
The government also committed £25m in funding after reviewing a business case that demonstrated the benefits to town centre. It also suggests that Swindon's economic productivity should increase by £28.7m over the first 20 years.
Last year, the initial phase of the scheme was completed when The Parade car park, just off Fleming Way, was demolished.
The rest of the work will begin later this year.
