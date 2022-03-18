Trowbridge locals hit social media to discuss Tesco cat
Trowbridge residents have been sharing their interactions with an adventurous cat, who is fast-becoming a local social media star.
Frodo, a male, ginger and white cat, has been spending time in the front entrance of a local supermarket for several weeks.
Some residents instantly recognised Frodo, due to seeing him on his previous adventures around town.
He lives nearby with a loving family who are aware of his daily trips.
People have been using social media to share their interactions with the cat that is well known for exploring various spots in the town.
Frodo was featured on a local Facebook page, Spotted In Trowbridge, after spending a lot of time in the foyer at Tesco Extra on County Way.
Antonio Lopez, who works in the photo shop inside Tesco, said he was "surprised" to see Frodo when he first entered the store on 23 January.
Mr Lopez said "all the customers love him" and "whenever he's not around, everyone asks where he is".
Harriet Oswin, a former student at The Clarendon Academy in Trowbridge, recognised Frodo from a post on Facebook.
During her time at school, she would see Frodo at least once a week, where he would be "patrolling the corridors or being shooed from a classroom".
She said the "confident" cat would often do his rounds "walking across tables and chairs to greet us before climbing over, and eventually sitting on [her] classmate".
Although the majority of the school "adored" Frodo, Harriet said "at one point, some of the sixth form students tried to sneak Frodo into the Bistro and were met with screams from the kitchen staff".
Frodo lives close to the Tesco store with owners who said he "loves adventures". He returns home every night, before heading out again the following day.
