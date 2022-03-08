Pewsey plans for up to 50 new homes refused on appeal
Two planning applications to build up to 50 new houses in a Wiltshire village have been refused on appeal.
The proposals, by Dunmoore Properties for land west of Wilcot Road, Pewsey, conflicted with the Neighbourhood Plan, according to Wiltshire Council.
Its housing officer said because the site fell outside of Pewsey, it would need to offer 100% affordable housing with a maximum of 10 homes.
The plans were also strongly opposed by Pewsey Parish Council.
The refusals also stated the applications did not adequately demonstrate they would not have an adverse effect on the integrity of the River Avon Special Area of Conservation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The original planning application from Dunmoore, for 50 homes, initially stated there would be 26 affordable homers, or 52%.
After the application was knocked back, Dunmoore said there were no allocated sites for affordable housing in Pewsey.
The developers then submitted a further application for 30 homes, refused for the same reasons as the previous one.
A Dunmoore spokesman said at the time the second proposal was "in line with National Policy on housebuilding and offers a Wiltshire Council policy-compliant level of affordable housing".
"Its location in the AONB [Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty] is outweighed by the pressing need to deliver homes for local families who are being priced out of the area," the developer said.
Planning inspector Mark Dakeyne said "the putative reasons for refusal, based on the council's committee resolution, were similar to those set out in the decision notice" for the first application.
