Pay deal agreed to end Wiltshire bin strike
- Published
An agreement has been made to bring an end to a bin strike which has lasted for nearly two weeks and affected almost 250,000 homes in Wiltshire.
Contractor Hills Municipal Collections said employees who wre members of the GMB union will end the strike and return to work on Friday.
The union said its members had accepted a new pay deal.
Wiltshire Council's Dr Mark McClelland said they were "extremely pleased" the action had come to an end.
Its contractor Hills Municipal Collections confirmed workers will return to help recover general and garden waste not collected during the strike action.
GMB official Nicky Nixon said: "We will now be carefully observing what happens next to ensure the employer treats those workers who have taken lawful industrial action with respect.
"There must be no retaliation and members return to work tomorrow."
A spokesperson for Hills Municipal Collections said it had been a "stressful time" for everyone involved.
"We now have important work to catch up with the recycling services that were suspended," they added.
Household recycling collections will resume on Monday with residents warned there may be slight delays due to higher volumes being collected.
Dr McClelland, cabinet member for waste, said: "Our focus now is to get all waste collection services back on track and I'm confident that will happen very quickly.
"I'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the industrial action."
