Warning as BMX riders use subsidence ripped road
- Published
BMX riders have been warned not to use a road ripped up by subsidence after being pictured doing stunts on it.
The B4069 in Wiltshire has been likened to the aftermath of an earthquake after a landslip left huge cracks in it.
It has been closed since 17 February but pedestrians, cyclists and skaters have been seen using the damaged road.
The council has warned people risk serious injury if they ignore closure signs on the "extremely dangerous" road near Lyneham.
Dr Mark McClelland said ignoring the closure could face prosecution.
He said: "We have installed fencing and signage on site, but some people are choosing to ignore this and access the road.
"I want to make it clear that this is a very dangerous thing to do. The land is still slipping, and anyone who accesses the site on foot could easily trip on the uneven ground or get caught in a more serious landslide.
The council said the road was "completely inaccessible and impassable" for motor vehicles and bicycles, and anyone breaking through fencing to access the site on-foot was putting themselves in danger.
Assessments of the site are ongoing with work unable to begin as it is too dangerous to use heavy machinery, the council said.
Cabinet member for transport Dr McClelland said investigations to find the cause of the landslip were taking place to establish the next steps.
"Due to the scale and nature of the damage to the road, this will be a long-term project with significant costs involved, and people should not expect the road to reopen this year," he added.
He said that anyone who enters the closure area is in breach of the traffic order in place and could be prosecuted.
