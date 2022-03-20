Teens arrested on suspicion of Swindon education centre arson
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire at a derelict school building.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at Stratton Education Centre in Swindon at 16:30 GMT on Saturday.
Roads in the area were closed and people living nearby were told to keep their windows shut.
Police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from the local area. They have since been released under investigation.
Wiltshire Police said they were called following reports that the centre in St Philips Road was "well alight".
They added that the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the building was derelict.
It was formerly used for children who needed a short term alternative to mainstream education.
