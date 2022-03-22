New aerial photographs of England 'unlock mysteries of past'
A new photograph archive shows 100 years of changes to the landscape of England.
Historic England has launched a new Aerial Photography Explorer which combines maps with more than 400,000 images taken since 1919.
Bristol's Temple Meads station, St Eval Airfield in Cornwall and Salisbury Cathedral are in the collection.
Historic England's regional director Rebecca Barrett said it would "unlock the mysteries of England's past".
Around 300,000 of the photographs come from Historic England's Aerial Investigation and Mapping staff who have been taking photographs of England from the air since 1967.
The remaining pictures come from the charity's aerial photography collection which features a total of more than two million photographs including many taken by the Royal Air Force and Aerofilms Ltd.
Many of the more modern photographs show how extreme weather such as flooding or heatwaves can have an impact on the landscape, including revealing the foundations of long-lost buildings.
As more of Historic England's photographic archive is converted to digital files, the collection will expand over the coming years.
