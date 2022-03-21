Wiltshire businessman raises £20,000 for Ukraine aid van
A businessman has raised more than £20,000 for the Ukraine aid effort and has bought a van to drive donations to the border.
Cliff Barry, 63 from Wroughton in Wiltshire said he's been "overcome by the support" since starting an online fundraiser.
He plans to leave for Medyka in Poland in convoy with four other borrowed vans on Thursday.
Mr Barry and his wife, Jo are paying the £1000 running cost themselves.
The couple, who own plumbing and heating businesses, are planning to fund one trip every month for as long as they can afford.
They have also collected essential items in their home such as medical supplies and sanitary products.
"Our neighbours around us have been phenomenal. We have filled and emptied our hallway three times so far. Unfortunately we keep needing more and more," said Mr Barry.
"People don't realise there are 3.5 million people coming across the border. Mostly women and children. They don't have anything. They need help. All they want to do is look after themselves and after children."
He started raising money after finding out there was a specific need for vans as they can transport supplies quicker.
With it he also bought two printers that can make banners and signs to direct refugees when they cross into Poland.
"It will be good to go there, see and experience the environment and understand better what they need, gather contacts and make better plans in the future," Mr Barry added.
The plan is to lend the van to other charities supporting Ukraine and when it is no longer needed it will be given to a charity in the country.