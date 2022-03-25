Casper the kitten 'lucky to be alive' after trap ordeal
A kitten is "lucky to be alive" after getting caught in an illegal trap, the RSPCA has said.
Nine-month-old Casper was found with a gin trap attached to his front paw in Salisbury, Wiltshire earlier in March.
Owner, Charlotte Phillips, said Casper was only found after her son heard his cries.
The animal charity hopes to highlight the dangers traps could cause to children and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Casper only started venturing outside in December. He was found near the A36 Southampton Road in the Clarendon area of the city after going missing from his home for two days.
Ms Phillips said: "Thankfully we managed to find him, but it was awful to see him caught in the trap and the injuries he'd suffered.
"We searched everywhere for Casper and only found him after my fiancé and son heard his cries while out looking for him.
"They were able to carry him home and the trap was carefully removed before he was given treatment from vets," she added.
RSPCA Inspector Charlotte Coggins, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: "These traps are illegal for a reason - they are brutal and cause a lot of suffering.
"It's unacceptable that this kind of trap is still being used more than six decades after they were banned.
"Casper is lucky to be alive, sadly so many animals who find themselves caught in these traps are not so lucky. It also terrifies me to think a child could have stumbled upon this trap and been left severely injured by the sharp metal teeth," she added.
Gin traps are mechanical traps designed to catch an animal by their leg, using spring-operated jaws with teeth or a serrated edge.
The use of gin traps has been outlawed in the UK since 1958, but some are still being illegally used to catch animals such as rabbits and foxes.
The sale or possession of such traps is not illegal, but the RSPCA wants to make people aware that they can face prosecution by setting a gin trap.
Anyone found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal faces an unlimited fine and five years' imprisonment.
