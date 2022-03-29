Wiltshire man charged with GBH for driving at pedestrians
A Wiltshire man has been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm for allegedly deliberately driving his car at pedestrians.
Cameron Bailey, 25, of Mooltan Barracks, Tidworth, was arrested after two people were injured when a car mounted the pavement in Fisherton Street, Salisbury on Sunday evening.
A man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The car was driven away from the scene but police later arrested the driver.
Detectives have called for witnesses who may have dashcam footage of a blue Skoda driving around Salisbury city centre at about 21:45 BST.
Bailey has been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.
He appeared before South East Wiltshire Magistrates' Court where he was remanded into custody.
