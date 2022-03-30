Wiltshire PC jailed for inappropriate relationship
A former Wiltshire Police officer has been jailed for nine months for charges connected to an inappropriate sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
Darren Thorn, who now lives in Devon, pleaded guilty to corruption, computer misuse and misconduct at Reading Crown Court last year.
Thorn, 44, had previously been sacked for gross misconduct in December.
Deputy chief constable Paul Mills said his actions were a "significant and sustained breach" of public trust.
He welcomed the sentencing and said he hoped it "acts as a strong deterrent for those who consider abusing the trust the public place in them".
'Lengthy investigation'
Mr Mills also paid tribute to the female witness's "courage" following a "lengthy investigation".
"Every person who has an interaction with a representative of Wiltshire Police should have the confidence that they will be treated with care and professionalism, and it is completely unacceptable when these high standards are not met," he added.
Thorn - a former response officer based in Swindon - was arrested in 2018 when the allegations came to light and was suspended from the force, which carried out an investigation supervised by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
In November last year, he admitted four offences, committed between June 2017 and June 2018.
This related to him using his position to obtain personal data about members of the public and pass on confidential policing information.
After he admitted the charges, a public gross misconduct hearing was held.
It upheld six allegations of gross misconduct and Thorn was dismissed with immediate effect.
