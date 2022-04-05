Wiltshire Police appeal after man in his 60s dies in car crash
A man aged in his 60s has died in a crash involving two vehicles in Wiltshire.
Police were called to the A350 between Yarnbrook and Heywood at about 21:20 BST on Monday after a collision between a Range Rover and Nissan X-Trail.
The driver of the Nissan died at the scene and the road remained closed on Tuesday morning.
Wiltshire Police has appealed for witnesses or any drivers with dashcam footage to get in touch.
