Lacock hunt supporters fined over Boxing Day disorder
- Published
Three men have been fined after admitting fighting with anti foxhunting saboteurs at a boxing day meet.
William Renny, 30, Callum Lewis, 26, both from Westbury, and Evan Lorne, 18, from Melksham, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause unlawful violence.
The clashes took place in Lacock, Wiltshire, on 27 December as the Avon Vale hunt passed through the village.
The men were fined a total of £1,292.
Swindon Magistrates' Court was shown a recording of the meet, which showed scuffles breaking out between the opposing sides.
It heard all three men threw punches at the saboteurs when the fighting began.
'Tension in the air'
Tom Power, prosecuting, said there was "lots of tension in the air and the saboteurs are shouting and the defendants have been goaded by that".
The defendants maintained that the atmosphere became "confrontational" when around 50 hunt saboteurs dressed in black arrived.
The court heard the men all regretted their actions.
Presiding justice Rachel Gowshall said: "We've heard there was provocation and we've heard there was a general melee, but you have contributed to that general melee by getting involved in violence.
"It would have been quite distressing for people there as bystanders watching the level of violence and mayhem."
Renny was fined £538, Lewis was fined £554 and Lorne was fined £200. They were also ordered to pay victim surcharges and costs.
Two other defendants, Andrew Purbrick, from Westbury, and Adrian Earl, 52, of Calne, are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 13 April.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk