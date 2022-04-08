Work starts on building for SEND pupils in Rowde
Pupils took part in a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of work on extra facilities for children with special educational needs.
The event took place at the Silverwood School Rowde campus in Wiltshire on Thursday.
The work includes a new classroom block, specialist teaching spaces, hydrotherapy pool and sport areas.
Councillor Jane Davies said it would ensure they school provided children with the best educational environment.
Ms Davies, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), added: "We have invested in this important project which has been informed by families using these services so we can ensure the facilities we provide are providing the best environment and delivering a first class education for our SEND pupils.
"Young people will be involved in this project every step of the way."
As a result of the work, the school aims to provide up to 350 places by September 2023.
The building work will include creating a "school within a school" feel with a community of small teaching clusters that will provide a range of specialist teaching spaces, therapeutic support, and quiet dining, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The new facilities create learning spaces for early years and reception aged children through to post-16 learners, each with their own designated areas with age-appropriate facilities.
The designs were based around feedback from a series of workshops and online meetings with the school community, local people, families and staff.
The school's executive headteacher, Sean McKeown, said: "All Silverwood children and young people from across our campuses including Trowbridge and Chippenham will benefit from the amazing facilities the new build will offer.
"We have spoken about this for a long time and now it is becoming a reality.
"Our whole school community is incredibly excited to be involved in this project and watching their new space develop."
