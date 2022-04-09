Swindon v Bristol Rovers witness appeal after firework thrown
Police are looking for witnesses after a firework injured officers and a police dog at a football match.
Four officers were injured after the firework was thrown over supporters during the League Two game between Swindon Town and Bristol Rovers.
Images of potential witnesses who attended the game at The County Ground on 22 January have been released.
Wiltshire Police said it did not believe the people in the pictures had broken the law.
Local Crime Investigator Michaela Lareine said she believes these individuals "were all within close proximity to the individual who threw the firework".
"This behaviour will not be tolerated and we are actively investigating this reckless and dangerous act," she said.
"We would like to stress we do not believe these individuals have committed a crime, we would simply like to speak to them as part of our enquiries."
