Wiltshire Air Ambulance laser attack 'endangered lives'
- Published
A laser shone at an air ambulance left the crew unable to treat a patient in a critical condition.
It was called to attend an emergency on 10 April at 21:42 BST and was approaching Bath, when a green laser beam was shone at it several times.
Its pilot and a paramedic on board sustained headaches and said their eyesight had been affected.
Wiltshire Air Ambulance chief pilot Matt Wilcock said the incident "endangered multiple lives".
"We were unable to tend to a patient in peri-arrest. This is a crucial moment where our critical care paramedics are able to intervene before the patient goes into full cardiac arrest," he said.
"The incident also affected our aircrew, meaning we were unable to continue flying for the rest of the shift, with a potential knock-on effect for other patients."
He said the affected crew members will be given full medical checks and support.
Extremely reckless
"This laser attack has had a real impact, endangering multiple lives.
"We are grateful to the South Western Ambulance Service for continuing to support the patient and the local Police, who themselves have recently suffered from laser attacks to their own helicopter."
"Nobody should be shining laser pens at aircraft. Not only is it illegal and highly dangerous," he added.
Avon and Somerset Police's Insp Ruth Gawler said: "Shining a laser at any aircraft seriously endangers the lives of those inside it as well as people on the ground.
"Not only is it extremely reckless but it is also a criminal offence which carries with it the penalty of an unlimited fine or a prison sentence of up to five years."
