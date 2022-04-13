Lacock hunt: Alleged saboteurs face trial over disorder
- Published
Two alleged hunt saboteurs accused of clashing with a pro-hunting group are to stand trial.
Andrew Purbrick, 59, from Westbury, Wiltshire, was charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.
Adrian Earl, 52, of Calne, Wiltshire, also faces the same charge.
The incident happened outside the Red Lion pub in Lacock when the Avon Vale Hunt passed though on 27 December.
Mr Earl is also accused of smashing a mobile phone out of someone's hand.
Mr Purbrick and Mr Earl deny any wrongdoing.
Wiltshire Police came under fire for their handling of the hunt meet.
The force has been accused of not intervening to prevent the violence, while some saboteurs have claimed one of the officers is a full member of the hunt.
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) said it has referred 10 complaints to be investigated further.
Mr Earl and Mr Purbrick have been released on unconditional bail and are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 29 September, with a case management hearing on 8 June.
