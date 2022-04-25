Children learn how to drive at Swindon airfield site
- Published
Children as young as 10 can get behind the wheel at a new driver training "supersite" at a former RAF airfield.
The Young Driver site opened in Wroughton, near Swindon, on Saturday and hopes to create a "new generation of safer drivers".
The empty roads and runway gives youngsters the chance to hone their skills in a realistic setting.
Natalie, 15, said: "I love the fact that I am being able to drive ready for when I turn 17 and it gets real."
The youngsters have lessons in dual controlled cars with qualified driving instructors.
A road system has been created with traffic signs, roundabouts and junctions, along with special areas to practice manoeuvres such as steering control and parking.
Nicola Beck brought her son Edward, from London, for the opening event at the National Collections Centre.
She said: "I took my test aged 17 and passed the test and clearly had a piece of paper saying I had a licence, but felt very inexperienced.
"Eddie's experience at age 13 is way better than I was having just passed my test at age 17."
He has already had a few lessons at other venues across the country and got to test his motorway skills for the first time at the site.
Edward said: "I got up to 80-70mph. I did some from zero to 70's and that was pretty fun."
The scheme is aimed at 10 to 17-year-olds and with one in five young people having a crash within the first six months of passing their test, it is hoped it will help drive down accident rates.
Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: "Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road.
"But the lessons are also lots of fun and they're a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously."
The emphasis of the lessons is on safety and fun and encouraging youngsters to consider how to drive responsibly without the pressures of public roads.
Team manager Mark Beaumont said: "It's an enormous site, it's probably one of the largest sites in the country that Young Driver has, and we're lucky enough to have it here in Swindon.
"It's making it as realistic a road system and network as we could for the kids.
"They can build up their experience and get used to the car... and everyone leaves feeling like they have accomplished something and can be proud of what they have done."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk