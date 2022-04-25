Wiltshire soldier admits GBH after driving into pedestrians
- Published
A serving soldier has admitted causing grievous bodily harm and wounding with intent after deliberately driving his car at pedestrians.
Cameron David Bailey, 25, from Tidworth, mounted the pavement in Fisherton Street, Salisbury, before driving away on 27 March.
Two teenagers who were hit by the car required hospital treatment.
Bailey pleaded guilty to three offences at Salisbury Crown Court on 22 April and will be sentenced in May.
As well as admitting the GBH and wounding charge, he also pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving.
Wiltshire Police Detective Constable Luke Taylor said: "Cameron Bailey deliberately drove his car at a group of young people - showing callous disregard for the consequences of his actions.
"His actions that evening could easily have resulted in the death or serious injury of numerous people.
"To make matters worse, Bailey failed to stop at the scene.
" This was a truly shocking incident and I am pleased to see him finally accept responsibility for what he did."
Bailey has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 27 May.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk