Attempted murder charge after police officer hurt in Swindon
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was seriously injured.
Marlon Joao, 39, is also charged with dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath, and driving without insurance.
It happened in the early hours of Tuesday when the officer tried to stop a vehicle on the A419 in Swindon.
Mr Joao, of Merton Court, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, is due to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court later.
The officer's injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
She was taken to Great Western Hospital in Swindon for treatment and has since been discharged, Wiltshire Police said.
A second officer was also taken to hospital for assessment but was found to be unharmed.
