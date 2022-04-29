Commonwealth Games: Inspirational Sam to carry baton
- Published
An inspirational man with Down's syndrome will take part in the Queen's baton relay for the Commonwealth Games.
Sam Russell-Pierce, 30, from Swindon, was chosen to carry the baton for part of the South West relay route in July after taking on 21 challenges to raise positive awareness of the condition.
They included co-piloting a helicopter, learning to surf and handling snakes.
His mum, Lesley Russell-Pierce, said: "Nothing holds him back."
She said they had decided to do the challenges to mark his 30th birthday and to raise money for the charities that had helped him during lockdown.
Mr Russell-Pierce raised more than £6,000 for Uplands Enterprise Trust, a Swindon charity that helps young people with additional needs and his local Down's syndrome group.
"I helped set up the Swindon group 30 years ago, so it was a charity close to our heart," said Ms Russell-Pierce.
The challenges included a stint on the footplate of a steam train, a ride on the fastest sit-down zipwire, climbing the O2 building in London and training with Swindon Town FC's first team.
Mr Russell-Pierce also visited Wembley and all 20 Premier League football stadiums in three days.
Ms Russell-Pierce said: "I had to let him have a go."
"We wanted to change perceptions and we wanted people to see people with Down's syndrome differently," she added.
"Sometimes the only limitations on our kids are the ones that we put on them."
Ms Russell-Pierce advised other parents who have children with additional needs, to see them "just like any other child".
She said: "Let them live their lives.
"Don't wrap them in cotton wool, protect them but don't wrap them."
They decided on a total of 21 challenges because Down's syndrome is also known as Trisomy 21.
He managed to complete all 21 in time for World Down's Syndrome Day on 21 March.
He was also awarded a Pride of Swindon Award for his fundraising efforts, and both mother and son were in tears as his name was read out.
Ms Russell-Pierce said while they're not planning on any more official challenges, she'll "always challenge" her son and said he couldn't wait to be one of the 2,000 inspirational bearers chosen in the UK to carry the baton.
"He loves the Queen. He loves the royals. Whenever they're on the telly he's there watching them."
Mr Russell-Pierce said: "I'm going to run fast for the Queen."
The baton will tour 72 Commonwealth nations and territories before the opening of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on 28 July.
