Wiltshire soldiers suspected of supplying drugs arrested
- Published
A "number of soldiers" have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs, the Ministry of Defence has said.
The soldiers, from Larkhill Garrison in Wiltshire, were arrested by the Royal Military Police on 26 April.
The MoD would not confirm the number of soldiers involved in the incident.
An army spokesperson said they could not comment further as the incident was part of an ongoing Royal Military Police investigation.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.