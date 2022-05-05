Boba Fett actor's Star Wars memorabilia auction raises £155,000
- Published
Star Wars memorabilia which belonged to the actor who played Boba Fett has been auctioned for a total of £155,000.
Actor Jeremy Bulloch featured in the original Star Wars trilogy. He died aged 75 in 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease.
He left behind a "loved and appreciated" Star Wars collection that included unseen film reels and scripts.
The sale took place on 4 May, known as Star Wars Day, with a "substantial donation" going to Parkinson's UK.
Bulloch played the villainous bounty hunter in both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
East Bristol Auctions auctioneer Andrew Stowe said the collection was "remarkable and completely unique".
"Jeremy was quite clearly an avid collector - he didn't just star in the films, he enjoyed them as much as any other fan," he said
Mr Stowe said they had "bids flying in from every corner of the globe".
"The love for Jeremy Bulloch and Star Wars was clear for all to see," he added.
"There were so many bids, we actually had to run at half speed, making the auction a total of nine hours in length but it was an unforgettable day, and a real honour to host such an amazing auction.
"Jeremy was known for his kind nature and I really hope this sale did him proud."
Bulloch's wife Maureen thanked family-friend Julian Owen "who patiently spent hours cataloguing the memorabilia".
She said: "During the 20 or so years that Jeremy attended conventions in relation to his role as Boba Fett from the Star Wars films, he acquired a large collection of memorabilia.
"He was also given items made by fans as well as a lot of artwork, some of it by well-known artists.
"Jeremy loved and appreciated every single item and proudly displayed them in his office."
She said her family wanted to pass on the items for fans to enjoy.
"May the force be with you," she added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk