Residents demand date for subsidence road repairs

People have described the state of the road as looking like the aftermath of an earthquake

Residents are demanding to know when repair work will take place to a road heavily damaged by subsidence.

Police closed the B4069 near Lyneham in Wiltshire on 17 February due to huge cracks in the road that made it dangerous to use.

Residents said as a result lorries were using surrounding routes as a rat run causing other traffic problems.

A spokesman for Wiltshire Council said it was working with the police, and sat nav providers to reduce congestion.

Local businesses said the closure was having an impact on trade

However, Dr Mark McClelland, the cabinet member for Highways, added: "there's nothing more they can do until the landslide stops".

In Bradenstoke, there has been one collision and a number of near misses since the crack appeared in February.

