Swindon man who assaulted and tied partner up jailed
- Published
A man who physically assaulted his partner and tied her up in his home has been jailed for seven years.
Colin Hawkins, 37, of Cowleaze Walk, Swindon, repeatedly beat his victim, bound her hands and feet with cable ties and held her head under water.
Trying to escape, Jodie Barnes, 27, went on to fracture her back while jumping out of a window.
"I don't think I'd make it out alive if he came for me now," Ms Barnes told police.
Hawkins pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
Appearing at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday, he was jailed and given an indefinite restraining order to prevent him from making any contact with the victim.
'Horrific case'
Police were called to the Stratton St Margaret area of Swindon on the evening of 29 December 2021 after Ms Barnes made her way to a neighbour's house to seek help.
She told officers she had suffered numerous assaults at the hands of Hawkins, who was quickly arrested by police.
Det Cons Alex Doughty, from Swindon CID, said: "This was a horrific case and Jodie's impact statement outlined how fearful she was of Hawkins and what he would potentially do to her.
"Jodie told us 'I am in a permanent state of fight or flight. I am petrified to think what Colin could do. I don't think I'd make it out alive if he came for me now'."
He added: "Jodie has been so brave throughout this police investigation and court case and I wholeheartedly commend her for coming forward to report such horrific abuse."
