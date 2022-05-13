Swindon Town fans charged after attack on Bradford coach
- Published
Fifteen people have been charged with violent disorder after a coach carrying away supporters was attacked.
Disorder broke out after Swindon Town's 3-1 home defeat against Bradford City on October 23, 2021.
The fifteen are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on June 15.
Wiltshire Police said: "Football related violence has no place in the game and we will continue to work closely with Swindon Town Football Club so fans can enjoy the sport safely."
At the time of the dispute, the club released a statement saying: "We would like to thank Wiltshire Police for their hard work and assistance on this matter, and we would once again like to stress that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated by Swindon Town Football Club."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk