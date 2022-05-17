Roman coins found in Pewsey sell for £81k at auction
A collection of rare Roman coins discovered by three friends have sold at auction for £81,160.
Three metal detectorists found the coins near Pewsey in September 2020.
The hoard of 142 coins was expected to sell for between £30,000 and £40,000.
Nigel Mills, from Noonans in London, where the coins are to be auctioned, said: "Virtually all of the coins are in mint condition and have not even needed to be cleaned since their discovery."
David Allen, a 59-year-old carpenter, and his friend Robert Abbott, 53, both from Essex, had been staying in a field near Pewsey, Wiltshire on a camping weekend along with Mick Rae, 63, who was a herds manager from Wiltshire at the time.
The treasure was discovered six paces from their tent.
Mr Abbott, who owns a computer shop, said: "Ironically, we had been camping there two weeks previous for a week-long detecting outing.
"What we hadn't realised is we'd actually camped right on top of the area where the coins were found."
The friends had discovered 161 coins by the end of the weekend, including Siliqua, a small, thin Roman silver coin and Miliarense - a larger silver coin, both dating from AD 340-402.
The group kept some of the coins and donated some to the British Museum, and the rest were sold through Noonans at auction in Mayfair, London.
After the auction earlier Mr Abbot said: "Wow, I am gobsmacked.
"This is the first auction that I have ever been to, so to see my own items sell so well was amazing.
"Dave and I sat there watching the prices go up and up.
"We will obviously share the sale proceeds with the landowner, but I know Mick will spend his money on his new micro dairy, while I will buy a new camera. For the first time, I am lost for words."
