Wiltshire: Traffic system upgrade project given green light
- Published
An upgrade to technology in a traffic light system is due to be carried out at a junction this summer.
Wiltshire Council will start the repairs on the A365 Box Fiveways junction, from 13 June to 1 July.
The work will see the traffic signals upgraded with technology which will allow for remote monitoring and adjustments to signal timings.
Kingsdown Road will be closed whilst the work is carried out with diversions and temporary lights in place
The upgrade will also see the streetlights in the area upgraded to LEDs, the junction area resurfaced, and new road markings and road studs installed on the five roads that adjoin the junction.
Delay apology
It is located between Bradford on Avon, Corsham, Melksham and Box, and the Kingsdown Road.
Wiltshire Council cabinet member for transport, Dr Mark McClelland, said the traffic lights are "no longer fit for purpose".
"We apologise for any inconvenience or delays caused by these works," she said.
"This is an essential upgrade to the traffic lights, the current signals have been in place for more than 20 years."
The council said the project is part of a £22.9m council funded programme of works for 2022.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk