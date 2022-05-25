Wiltshire's 'beauty' could be lost if new homes built says group
A campaign group is urging people to fight proposals for up to 2,600 new homes.
A consultation carried out by Wiltshire Council as part of its local plan in 2021 suggested the houses could be built at Hilperton and Staverton.
Campaigners from the Hilperton Area Advisory Group (HAAG), said the "hugely disproportionate" housing could lead to Wiltshire "losing its unique beauty".
It said 92 per cent voted against the plans in a consultation.
HAAG said that out of the 375 responses to the consultation, five per cent raised concerns and three per cent supported it.
The group added: "Wiltshire is at risk of losing its unique beauty and character and becoming just another over-developed area of Britain," reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The group says Wiltshire Council will consider the proposals this autumn "having determined that the housing deficit in the county will be met by Trowbridge, Melksham, Chippenham and Salisbury", meaning "more and more areas of natural beauty will be at risk of development".
Councillor Nick Botterill, Cabinet Member for Development Management and Strategic Planning said a report detailing the responses was presented to Cabinet in June 2021.
Need for 'sound evidence'
He said: "A commitment was made to test and review the overall level and distribution of housing growth across Wiltshire including for Trowbridge as part of the plan preparation.
"If there are any allocations within the draft plan once it is complete, they will need to be based on sound evidence."
The council is aiming to publish the draft plan towards the end of 2022 when it will be open to full public consultation.
HAAG said it would also be adding more details to its own website.
