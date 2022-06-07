Police seek man who helped Swindon alleyway shove victim
Police are searching for a Good Samaritan who helped a woman who had been pushed to the floor in an alleyway.
Officers said the woman was walking near Manchester Road from Aylesbury Street to Corporation Street in Swindon when the incident happened on 29 May.
The suspect was disturbed by the member of the public who helped the victim, who is aged in her 50s.
Police have asked the man to get in touch with them.
