Investigation after Malmesbury Abbey bins set on fire
An investigation has been launched after three bins were deliberately set on fire at Malmesbury Abbey.
The bins were set on fire in Abbey Row on the evening on 3 June, Wiltshire Police said.
The force is now appealing for CCTV footage or anybody in the area at the time with a dashcam to come forward.
Insp James Brain said: "We understand the upset this incident has caused... and we are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible."
