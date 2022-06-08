'Large scale' disorder at Marlborough fun fair investigated
"Large scale" disorder between fun fair organisers and a group with weapons is being investigated.
More than 60 Wiltshire Police officers were called to The Common, Marlborough, at 21:30 BST on Tuesday, where the fair was being held.
Firearms officers were also deployed as a precaution.
Police said nobody was seriously injured and the groups were dispersed by around 02:00 on Wednesday. No arrests have been made.
Assistant Chief Constable Dave Minty commended officers for dealing with the incident "despite facing around 100 people involved".
"At this stage no arrests have been made, as our focus last night was on safely dispersing the two groups involved," he said.
"However, I want the public to be reassured that a full investigation has now been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible for this violence."
