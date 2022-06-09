Wiltshire house building project supports struggling army veterans
A construction scheme is training veterans to build their own homes to help them back onto their feet.
The Alabaré Veterans Self-Build project at Drummond Park in Wiltshire aims to rebuild ex-service men and women's self-esteem and wellbeing.
The first cohort of three veterans will undertake the year-long work placement.
RAF veteran, Kevin, from Salisbury, said he is "very excited" to be part of an initiative that has made his "future look very bright".
'New career opportunity'
Housing developer Lovell, affordable housing provider Stonewater, self build agency Albare and Wiltshire Council set up the project.
Their new five-year scheme will create 15 new homes for individuals and veteran families.
"I was really excited to be offered the opportunity," Kevin said.
"This is an intensive course that I am already thoroughly enjoying.
"I am looking forward to the potential of a new career, as well as being excited to have the opportunity to build a new home that I can ultimately live in.
"The future is very bright now I'm on this project, and I'm really thankful."
'Road to recovery'
Army veteran Lee from Wiltshire said the course is "a lifesaver" for ex-service people who are struggling.
"It's going to put me on the road to recovery and, at the end, provide me with a job and a wage," he said.
"I'm looking forward to being part of a group again, being back at work and gaining as many skills as I can.
"My outlook has massively changed now I have this opportunity."
Matt Hackett from Lovells, worked as an engineer in the military for 26 years until he left and joined the construction sector.
"These guys can physically see what they've achieved that's the good thing about construction," Mr Hackett said.
"A lot of the skills that you learn in the military are absolutely perfect for construction."
