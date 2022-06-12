Wiltshire: Arrest made after man dies in A419 collision
A van driver has been arrested after a man died in a serious crash on a busy A-road.
It happened on the A419 near Blunsdon in Wiltshire at 07:30 BST and the route has been closed for most of the day.
The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, police said.
A 20-year-old man from Kidderminster, Worcestershire, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving.
A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his family and friends - we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."
The southbound carriageway of the A419, between Cricklade and the Blunsdon junction remains closed whilst officers investigate the scene.
