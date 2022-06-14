Child hit by bus outside Swindon primary school
A child has been hit by a bus outside of a primary school in Wiltshire.
They were struck in a collision outside Oakhurst Community Primary School in Pioneer Road, Swindon at about 15:30 BST and the road was closed.
It is understood the child's leg was seriously injured but no further details are known about the patient.
An air ambulance was called and Wiltshire Police has appealed for witnesses. It urged anyone with information to contact police.
