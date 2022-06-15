Trial date set for Wiltshire motorcyclist-murder-accused
A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a motorcyclist.
Paul Barrett, 43, of White Road, Mere, in Wiltshire, is charged with the death of Ryan Brindley, 43, from Amesbury.
Mr Brindley died after a Volkswagen Touran, allegedly being driven by Mr Barrett, collided with his motorcycle in Dinton, Salisbury, on 22 December.
A trial date has been set for 23 January 2023 and Mr Barrett was remanded in custody until a pre-trial hearing on 18 November.
The defendant did not attend the preliminary hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Mr Brindley's family said in a statement released after his death: "Ryan was a unique, one-of-a-kind man who was loved by so many and will never be forgotten."
