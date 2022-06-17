Ashley Cole: Swindon man charged with racial abuse
A Swindon man has been charged with racially abusing Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match in January.
Lee Oscroft, 24, is alleged to have verbally abused the former England international during Swindon Town's third round tie with Manchester City.
Mr Oscroft, from Kingshill Road, has been bailed to appear before Swindon Magistrates' Court on 19 July.
The ITV pundit was allegedly abused while delivering analysis of the match at the County Ground.
