Salisbury bishop marks appointment with cash giveaway
- Published
A new bishop says parishioners cheered after they were surprised with a gift of £10 each at his inauguration.
Bishop of Salisbury, the Rt Revd Stephen Lake, said it was the first time he had seen a congregation "burst out in applause".
He said the money, given by two anonymous donators, was to show people can make the most of what they have been given.
Bishop Lake said: "It was a great start to a new ministry."
He added: "They [the congregation] were given the £10 because we were living out the gospel, read out in the service. Taken from Luke, The Parable of the Talents, also known as The Parable of the Pound.
"It's about making the most of what you've been given."
Community relationships manager for The Children society Jess Meale in Wellington said she was "shocked" when she received her gift.
"It was really inspirational. The bishop was putting his trust in people," she said.
"It was a reminder to everyone there that this was still needed. There are people who are less fortunate.
"I donated my money to The Children's Society."
Miss Meale said her initial reaction was "shock".
"It was so thought-provoking. It reminded people of the Christian faith and why we were there," she added.
Bishop Lake said it was the first time the diocese "has been able to get together since the pandemic".
"I've never had a service where at the end of it the congregation bursts into applause," he added.
"A seven-year-old said he will give his to Macmillan [cancer care] because they were looking after his grandma. Another is supporting a food bank in Bedminster.
"These are anxious times, we need a confident church. People are feeling that confidence."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk