Victim in Swindon murder probe named as Helen Long
- Published
A woman found dead at a property in Wiltshire has been named as Helen Long.
The 44-year-old was found at the property on Standen Way, Swindon at around 02:30BST on Tuesday.
A 70-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been interviewed and released under investigation, Wiltshire Police said on Wednesday.
Investigations are continuing after a post-mortem proved inconclusive and the force has urged anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Inspector Simon Childe said he knew the news would have caused concern locally and he wanted to reassure people they "are carrying out an in-depth investigation".
"Our thoughts are with Helen's family at this difficult time, and we are working hard to ensure we understand the full circumstances of her death," he added.
