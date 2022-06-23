Soldier killed in Salisbury Plain training exercise named as Max George
- Published
A soldier who died in a collision involving an armed vehicle has been named.
Second Lt Max George suffered significant head injuries and died at the scene on Salisbury Plain, near Tidworth, on Tuesday.
A Ministry of Defence statement said the 26-year-old reservist had a "glittering career in front of him".
Wiltshire Police, the Army and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating his death.
Lt Col Jim Hadfield OBE, the commanding officer of 5 Rifles, said: "Effortlessly impressive, he was a natural commander, who exuded fierce determination matched by selfless compassion. We loved him for it.
"He stood out, and still stands out; we are so much poorer for his loss. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
'Exceptional potential'
Maj Joe Murray, the officer commanding D Company, added that 2nd Lt George "stood out from the crowd".
"Diligent, bright-eyed, and quick off the mark, he slotted into his role commanding 13 Platoon from the off; we were only starting to understand Max's exceptional potential.
"Unassuming and meticulous, Max needed very little time to bed into his role."
Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, added: "Max exemplified all the qualities the Army stands for and as the testimonies show, we have lost a bright and talented young man who will be sorely missed.
"My thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his regiment during this difficult time."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk