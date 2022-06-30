Grayson Perry tapestries displayed in Salisbury Cathedral
One of England's most famous cathedrals is hosting a modern tapestry exhibition exploring attitudes towards class.
Artist Grayson Perry's 'The Vanity of Small Differences' will be on display at Salisbury Cathedral from 30 June.
He said the tapestries are designed to "spark debate about class, taste and British society".
Dean of Salisbury, The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, said the exhibition would inspire "vital" self-reflection among audiences.
The tapestries have toured extensively since their creation 10 years ago, but this is the first time they have been hosted in a religious setting.
Each of the large pieces, inspired by the eight paintings of The Rake's Progress by English artist William Hogarth, charts a stage in the 'class journey' made by young Tim Rakewell - a play on Tom Rakewell, Hogarth's protagonist.
Many elements of the tapestries have been inspired by Perry's journey through Sunderland, Tunbridge Wells and The Cotswolds when filming a series for Channel 4.
The Dean of Salisbury said: "Perry asks us to see ourselves as others may see us, and he also asks us to acknowledge the ways in which we judge others. This, I believe, is worthy of exploration in a Cathedral context.
"Self-questioning and self-reflection are vital disciplines in the life of faith, just as welcoming and honouring people from every walk of life is part of our vocation as a place of prayer and worship and as a place which is visited by thousands."
The artist himself said: "The work has travelled all around the country and the world - and now to Salisbury Cathedral, for this first showing in a religious space.
"My hope remains that for those visiting the exhibition in Salisbury Cathedral, it not only delights the eye and engages visitors, but also sparks debate about class, taste and British society."
