Wiltshire parking warden strike called off after talks
- Published
Wiltshire's parking wardens have cancelled strike action after talks between their union and the county council.
Last-ditch talks began in Trowbridge earlier ahead of a week of planned strike action over pay and concerns over 'fire and rehire' policies.
The GMB trade union met with Wiltshire Council to discuss changes to contracts and potential pay cuts.
Afterwards the union said it had received "sufficient reassurance".
The strike had been planned to last from Thursday 30 June until Wednesday 6 July.
GMB said it wanted the council to confirm they would not 'fire and rehire', a practice where workers are dismissed and re-employed under new terms and forced onto new contracts.
GMB had also challenged the proposed 10 per cent pay cut for Wiltshire traffic wardens, and 20 per cent pay cut for social workers.
'Close enough'
On calling off the strike, GMB Wiltshire & Swindon Branch Secretary Andy Newman said: "The council have given us sufficient reassurances that they have no immediate plans to fire and rehire.
"Although they will put a proposal to their staff about a potential pay cut it, will be up to their staff to vote 'yes' or 'no' to it.
"On that basis, we're not in 100 per cent agreement with the council, but we are in a position where we are close enough that we don't think strike action is justified."
'Positive development'
Although Wiltshire Council have said they "have not and are not contemplating" fire and rehire, GMB union now have a "written assurance" this will not happen.
Terence Herbert, Wiltshire Council Chief Executive, said: "This is a positive development.
"We value our staff and the work they do for our communities, and we will continue to listen to their views as this process continues."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk