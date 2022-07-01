Bulford parents upset at planned sewage pump by playground
Residents are "very upset" about plans to build a sewage pumping station next to a children's play area.
Wiltshire Council already has planning permission for a sewage pump close to a playground in Bulford, which residents said would disrupt their green space.
Approval was granted in July 2020, but neighbours said due to lockdown they felt they were inadequately informed of the plans posted on nearby road signs.
An application for the pumping station has now been submitted.
Wiltshire Council said "directly adjoining neighbours" to the proposed sewage pumping station had been informed and several notices had been placed nearby.
Nicola Mann-Rae, a mother-of-five, said the land ownership company Annington Homes and the council had been uncommunicative about the whole issue.
'Second-class citizens'
She said notice of the original plans were put up during lockdown when people were advised not to leave the house and could not easily observe them.
She said it had made her feel "like second-class citizen".
"We're not saying they can't build it, because we recognise as residents that infrastructure has to take place.
"But taking away the children's right to play and the greenspace area where all residents can enjoy is really unfair," she said.
Another resident, Andy Dodson, said: "This is a hub of the community; families and parents aren't necessarily going to want to hang out by a sewage pumping station."
Wiltshire Council said site notices were put up in the correct place and where neighbours could "easily see them" on the main access roads to the estate.
It said: "It is clear this consultation by site notice has been effective by the number of responses to the application the council has received, including from residents who do not live directly next to the site.
"The council has been open and has provided information about these applications in the usual way.
"We consulted directly with over 35 residents on the first application and have received over 70 responses to the second application which would indicate that the consultation has been effective."
