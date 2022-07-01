Swindon Museum and Art Gallery building put on 'at risk' list
- Published
A rare example of Georgian architecture in Swindon has been put on a heritage organisation's 'at risk' list.
Apsley House, which used to house the Swindon Museum and Art Gallery and dates back to the 1830s, has been closed since the start of the pandemic.
Swindon Borough Council intends to sell the Grade II-listed building on the corner of Victoria Road and Bath Road.
But now the charity Save Britain's Heritage has added the building to its 'buildings at risk' list.
Swindon Borough Council said Apsley House was not an accessible building.
"The proceeds from the sale of Apsley House will be earmarked to help bring forward plans at the town's Cultural Quarter, so we are spending that money wisely to help provide a brand new museum and art gallery we can all be proud of," councillor Keith Williams said.
"We are confident Apsley House has a bright future under new ownership and we look forward to seeing what proposals come forward."
'Powerful tool'
The listing said: "A gracious late Georgian villa which for several decades has accommodated the impressive Swindon museum and art collection.
"The museum did not reopen after lockdown and the future of the buildings is uncertain."
A spokesman for Save Britain's heritage described the register as "a powerful tool", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Every year we add new buildings identified by our supporters, conservation officers and other heritage professionals in a bid to publicise the plight of historic treasures which, with a little imagination, could find new life," he said.
The building has now been emptied of exhibits and work has been ongoing to prepare it for sale.
'Asset not burden'
Labour's shadow spokesperson for communities and culture, Adorabelle Shaikh, said: "Apsley House being added to the At Risk Register should highlight just how important a location it is.
"As one of less than a handful of sites on the list in Swindon, it's ownership should be being viewed as an asset for the council to utilise, not a burden to be discarded."
The council has begun the process of marketing Apsley House but the property has been listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV).
This means the council has a legal obligation to offer it to all community organisations first.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk